Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $264,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $81.68. 23,912,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,311,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

