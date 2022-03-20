Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 346,869 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $281,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.