Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.98 or 0.06914035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00272558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.77 or 0.00776249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00087166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00477047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00420536 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,801,742 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,430 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

