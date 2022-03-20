Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,819 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

