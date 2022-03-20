Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,949 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

