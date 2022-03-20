Sabal Trust CO Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,484 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.06% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.