Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

