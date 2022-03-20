Sabal Trust CO Buys 11,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,296. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.