Sabal Trust CO Buys 1,257 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.39. 506,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

