Sabal Trust CO Buys 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,067. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $109.94 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

