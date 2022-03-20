Sabal Trust CO Buys 353 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $738.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $772.76 and a 200 day moving average of $859.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

