Sabal Trust CO Buys 3,815 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. 4,010,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

