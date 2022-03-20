Sabal Trust CO Has $21.12 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 6,195,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

