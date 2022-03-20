Sabal Trust CO Has $22.39 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.