Sabal Trust CO Has $22.82 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.60. 15,907,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

