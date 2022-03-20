Sabal Trust CO Has $24.59 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,577. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

