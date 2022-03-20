Sabal Trust CO Has $33.70 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.45. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

