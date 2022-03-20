Sabal Trust CO Has $36.19 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,123. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

