Sabal Trust CO Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.07. 1,369,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.