Sabal Trust CO Purchases 3,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 30,410,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

