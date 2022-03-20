Sabal Trust CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 465,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

