Sabal Trust CO Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,484,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

