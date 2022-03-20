Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,393 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NDAQ traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,943. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

