Sabal Trust CO Sells 473 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.01 and a fifty-two week high of $510.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average is $456.97.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

