Sabal Trust CO Sells 5,206 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $61,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

