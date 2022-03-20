Sabal Trust CO Sells 6,146 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,137,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

