Sabal Trust CO Sells 957 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.