Sabal Trust CO Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

