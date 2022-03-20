Sabal Trust CO Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 2,750,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.