Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

