Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,981,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,522. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

