Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 184,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

