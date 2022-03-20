SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.64

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $236,966.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,762,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,288 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading



