SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,113.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1,113.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

