SafePal Price Reaches $0.77 (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $83.09 million and approximately $25.47 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SafePal

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

