Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 362 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

