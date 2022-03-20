Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

