Scharf Investments LLC Sells 57,322 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $299,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

