Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

