Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,470. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.