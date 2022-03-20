Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.