Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.