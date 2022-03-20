Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

