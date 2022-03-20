Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KNX opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.