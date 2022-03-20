Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

