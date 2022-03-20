Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,510 RH (NYSE:RH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $374.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.28.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

