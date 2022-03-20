Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,675 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

