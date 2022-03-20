Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 454.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

