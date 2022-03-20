Sciencast Management LP Buys 17,292 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 446,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.22 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

