Sciencast Management LP Buys 41,301 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 343.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

