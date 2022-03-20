Sciencast Management LP Buys 4,191 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 523.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $308.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.03 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

